Bella Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $28.60 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $109.08 million and approximately $28.60 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol token can now be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00006503 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bella Protocol Token Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

Bella Protocol Token Trading

