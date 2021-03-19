Berry Data Reaches Market Cap of $15.41 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $15.41 million and $1.11 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.71 or 0.00013063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.94 or 0.00452552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00064587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00142627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00062003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.11 or 0.00664749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076219 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars.

