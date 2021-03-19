BetProtocol (BEPRO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $179,662.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00015062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.13 or 0.00631405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024590 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00033919 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BEPRO is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars.

