BetProtocol (BEPRO) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00052736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.19 or 0.00653373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00069550 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00035509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024573 BTC.

BetProtocol (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

