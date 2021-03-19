BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 318,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,851,731 shares.The stock last traded at $57.30 and had previously closed at $57.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $2.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,997,000 after buying an additional 62,208 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,007,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,546,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

