Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down to $26.78

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.78, but opened at $25.83. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 647 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market cap of $554.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,556. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

