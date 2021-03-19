Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Pierre Legault Sells 7,784 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Pierre Legault sold 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $225,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pierre Legault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $64,264.00.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. 75,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,394. The firm has a market cap of $553.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 962,652 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $7,972,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

