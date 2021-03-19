BidiPass Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35,454.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $454,948.74 and $35,454.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00051473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00014089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.73 or 0.00635361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069275 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024531 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00034773 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

