Bigbom (BBO) Price Hits $0.0013

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Bigbom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bigbom has a total market cap of $425,644.91 and $81,698.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bigbom Profile

Bigbom (BBO) is a token. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Bigbom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

