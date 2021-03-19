BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

BIGC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,831,017 shares of company stock worth $109,287,387.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,396,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 773.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.64.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

