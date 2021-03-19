BIKI (BIKI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.05 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, BIKI has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One BIKI coin can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. BIKI has a market cap of $12.65 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00051322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.77 or 0.00630384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024529 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00034000 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

