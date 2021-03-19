Binance Coin (BNB) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $41.35 billion and $1.88 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $267.60 or 0.00453863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00067568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00141946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00064846 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.78 or 0.00694991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00075939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010820 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

