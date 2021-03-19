Binance Coin (BNB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.46 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $268.31 or 0.00456185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $41.46 billion and $2.26 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00061807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00140979 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.07 or 0.00707422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00076340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010572 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

