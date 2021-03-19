Bintex Futures (BNTX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.16 Million

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $89,531.58 and $2.16 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures token can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.29 or 0.00454163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00065397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00139818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00063036 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.25 or 0.00681770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00077213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

