Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $32,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. SRB Corp grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $570.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $597.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.38 and a 52 week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

