Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Position Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $373.99 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $414.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

