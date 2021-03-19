Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Shares Gap Down to $22.63

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.63, but opened at $21.98. Biodesix shares last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 398 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

Biodesix Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

