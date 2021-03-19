BitBall (BTB) Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 36% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,023.60 or 1.00105227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00038306 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012112 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00077925 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 74.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003076 BTC.

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

