BitBall Price Reaches $0.0018 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 35.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBall has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

