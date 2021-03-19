Bitcloud 1-Day Volume Tops $592.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 43.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $423,772.37 and approximately $592.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 108.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,773.93 or 1.00011428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00038979 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012469 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.23 or 0.00391760 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00276517 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.03 or 0.00740256 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00075942 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,049,479 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

