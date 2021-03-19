Bitcloud (BTDX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $323.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 33% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 146% higher against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $550,818.08 and $323.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,929.78 or 1.00310118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00038608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.24 or 0.00391916 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.73 or 0.00280403 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.81 or 0.00743539 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00078819 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,055,489 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

