Bitcoin 2 Price Hits $1.22 on Top Exchanges (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $21.19 million and $2,938.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.