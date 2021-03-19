Bitcoin Confidential Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 204% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $73,905.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00279305 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

