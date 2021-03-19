Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) Tops One Day Volume of $36.00

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Bitcoin CZ coin can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin CZ has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin CZ has a total market cap of $65,058.65 and $36.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin CZ alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.22 or 0.00451569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00065949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00051322 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00142266 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00063897 BTC.

Bitcoin CZ Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin CZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin CZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin CZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin CZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin CZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.