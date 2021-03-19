Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Cap of $219.06 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Bitcoin Diamond token can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $219.06 million and $4.33 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00015697 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Token Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

