Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Up 4.6% This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $218.36 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond token can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00001993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00016009 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 213.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

