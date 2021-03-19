Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $31.72 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $31.72 or 0.00053989 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $555.51 million and approximately $40.91 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00251610 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00104131 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

