Bitcoin Gold Price Up 2.2% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $31.74 or 0.00053839 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $555.97 million and approximately $40.11 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00261031 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00106325 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

