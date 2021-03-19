Bitcoin Incognito Price Tops $0.0078 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $101,581.03 and approximately $322.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Token Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

