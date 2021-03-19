Bitcoin Rhodium Trading 41.4% Lower This Week (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

