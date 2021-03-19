BitcoinZ (BTCZ) One Day Volume Tops $11,841.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $11,841.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.29 or 0.00257577 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00103864 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00053707 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

