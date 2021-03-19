BitGreen Reaches Market Cap of $3.38 Million (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $2,542.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitGreen has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00052478 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00228024 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002054 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012149 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

