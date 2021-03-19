BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 29.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $89,454.39 and $37,123.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004979 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00191555 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00025545 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002152 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

