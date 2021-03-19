BitMax Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $930.35 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $930.35 million and $10.95 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00051479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00633387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00069369 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024375 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00034696 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

