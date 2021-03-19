Bitradio (BRO) Market Cap Achieves $46,254.58

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $46,254.58 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00018458 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,776,599 coins and its circulating supply is 9,776,595 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

