BitSend (BSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $97.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 37.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a market capitalization of $155,873.95 and $97.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.85 or 0.00388777 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005096 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00030207 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,844.02 or 0.04874165 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,308,500 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

BitSend Coin Trading

