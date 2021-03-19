BITTO Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. BITTO has a market cap of $692,152.80 and approximately $97,077.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITTO has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One BITTO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00080815 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002786 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

