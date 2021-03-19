BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.
BK Technologies has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of BK Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 million, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $5.50.
About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.
