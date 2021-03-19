BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

BK Technologies has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BK Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 million, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

