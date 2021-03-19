Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Shares Gap Up to $24.01

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.01, but opened at $25.48. Black Diamond Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 11,129 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDTX. Wedbush initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.68 million and a P/E ratio of -3.97.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $78,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $179,037. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 11,578 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $393,999.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,626.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,156 shares of company stock worth $814,013.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

