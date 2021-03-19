BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

