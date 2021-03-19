BlackCoin Hits Market Cap of $4.55 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and $2.08 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012407 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,549,632 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

