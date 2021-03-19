BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,015,957 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.14% of Energy Fuels worth $29,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Energy Fuels by 543.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 13.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UUUU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Energy Fuels from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.67.

In other news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $68,873.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $172,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $882.56 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

