BlackRock Inc. Acquires 107,949 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,447,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.00% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $29,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAOI. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.36.

In related news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $264,246.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,767 shares in the company, valued at $8,423,314.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

