BlackRock Inc. Acquires 132,058 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,078,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.16% of Molecular Templates worth $28,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

MTEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $569.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,456,469.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 1,185,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $14,999,990.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,726,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,735,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,580,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,543,586 in the last ninety days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.