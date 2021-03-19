BlackRock Inc. Acquires 18,667 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,546 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.77% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $27,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CATC stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average is $68.49.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CATC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

