BlackRock Inc. Acquires 38,914 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.87% of Bank First worth $29,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Bank First by 21,691.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 103,469 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bank First in the third quarter worth $1,107,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank First by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bank First in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bank First during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank First stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $552.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.38. Bank First Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Bank First’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Bank First Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

