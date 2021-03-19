BlackRock Inc. Acquires 52,348 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $50.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41.

