BlackRock Inc. Acquires 61,413 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,413 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.00% of Vishay Precision Group worth $29,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 51,374 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 728,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE VPG opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

