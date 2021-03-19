BlackRock Inc. Acquires 63,829 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,829 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.45% of Sierra Bancorp worth $31,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 63.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $36,984.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie G. Castle acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $43,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,420. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSRR opened at $27.72 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $34.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSRR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

