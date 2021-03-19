BlackRock Inc. Acquires 78,623 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.62% of International Seaways worth $30,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in International Seaways by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $20.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. Equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

